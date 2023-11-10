Local Group Of Women Helping To House Veterans With “Vixens For Veterans” Event In Gravois Mills

At least one lake area business and a group of 15-20 fearless women are doing their parts to help veterans in need not only in the lake area but also across the country.

Rhonda Murphy, from the Great American Campground and Dive Bar in Gravois Mills, came up with the idea of hosting a “Vixens for Veterans” event during which dinner dates will be auctioned off.

Proceeds from the event will then go to the “Tiny Houses for Veterans” program.

“They build tiny houses in different communities throughout the country. So the veterans, if they meet the qualifications, then they will receive a house, a place to live, and veterans are close to my heart. So we have partnered and we’re trying to raise funds in order to help build more houses.”

The local event, with Rick Bryant as the auctioneer, starts with registration this Saturday at 5:00 followed by the auction at 6:00.

Opening bids start at $50 which does not include the price of dinner.

A preview of the potential dinner dates and fun is available on the Great American Campground’s Facebook page…. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085024436739