Friday Sports Report Features Local, College & National Football + Mizzou Basketball

Let’s start with High School Football Action…it’s week 12…. the Lakers, Indians, Mustangs and Tigers are out following last week’s losses…however there are still 2 Lake Area team’s competing this weekend.

Warsaw won their game last week and they’ll be taking on Father Tolton tonight for Class 2, District 3.

Lebanon also winners last week…. they’ll be taking on Republic for Class 5, District 6.

Just outside the Lake Area, we’ll also see Tipton taking on Crystal City, Windsor taking on Skyline & Capital City taking on Helias Catholic.

All games kick off at 7PM.

Now to the NFL where we don’t have a Kansas City Chiefs game this Sunday coming off their trip to Germany. A well-earned bye week for coach Andy Reid’s team.

And in fact, the bye week will extend even a little longer because their next game will be a Monday night football game.

It’ll be a significant one as Reid gets to go up against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’ll be one of the bigger regular season games on the NFL schedule, but that will be a week from Monday as the Chiefs get to rest and recharge this week.

But no rest for the weary in Columbia as Mizzou takes on Tennessee tomorrow in Columbia. It’s a battle of two top 15 teams according to the college football playoff rankings.

Mizzou has had their issues going up against Josh Hyples Tennessee teams over the years.

They’ve been blown out quite a few times. They look to reverse that trend tomorrow. Oddsmakers say it’s a coin flip. We’ll see if Luther Burton plays.

It was listed as questionable earlier this week.

Mizzou basketball on the hardwood tonight.

It’s Tigers and Tigers as Penny Hardway brings his Memphis team up to Columbia.

A true test for coach Dennis Gates’ team the first week of the season