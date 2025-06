The Gravois Fire District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Marion Snare, who first joined the ranks of being a firefighter in the 1970’s, passed away on Sunday. Over the course of his 35 years in the profession, Snare served in the Sunrise Beach and Gravois districts…the last 13 for Gravois.

Visitation for Snare will begin at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon with a service to immediately follow at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Gravois Mills.