Benton County Treasurer Arrested on Child Sex-Related Charges

The Benton County treasurer is released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond on child sex-related charges.

62-year-old Richard Renno was arrested by the highway patrol on Monday and is formally charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15 and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

The probable cause statement alleges that Renno used the Grindr social media app to send a nude picture of himself to a 14-year-old and that a family member told the investigator on the case that Renno would use his electronic devices to solicit sex online from young men. The probable cause also alleges that Renno admitted to online conversations with minors two or three times.

Several special conditions have been put on the bond. Renno’s first court appearance had been set for yesterday afternoon.