LOTO Water Safety Council Says Now Is The Time To Check Your Boat Before The Big Holiday

Sat. Jun 24th, 2023
With the July 4th holiday weekend basically right around the corner, the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is putting the word out, seasoned boater or not, that it’s a good time to review precautions you should be taking before you hit the water.
“Unfortunately, we had our first drowning of the year, so it just reminds us and reinvigorates, I guess, our efforts to make sure people pay attention to some of the things like being a sober boater” says Captain Bob May, co-chair of the Water Safety Council, “Don’t drive your boat if you’ve been drinking, wear the life jacket.”
He also says it’s a good idea to have working navigational lights, a whistle or a horn to alert other boats, an up-to-date fire extinguisher and…in general..knowing the rules of the water could just very well be the difference between life and death.