LOWA Adds New Project Manager Clare Holmes

There’s a new face at the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance.

LOWA says Clare Holmes has been added to the team as a project manager.

Holmes says her inspiration to join the LOWA team came after a mission trip to Guatemala with her high school basketball team.

She states that’s where she witnessed the “profound importance of clean water” and felt a strong desire to contribute to “solving the global water crisis.”

Holmes comes to LOWA with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in geological engineering, with a focus on hydrogeology, from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

About Clare:

Hello, everyone! I’m Clare Holmes, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the LOWA team as the new project manager.

My journey towards this role began during my high school years when I had the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala with my basketball team. It was there that I witnessed the profound importance of clean water and felt a strong desire to contribute to solving the global water crisis.

Motivated by that experience, I embarked on a path of higher education, currently pursuing both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in geological engineering, with a focus on hydrogeology, at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

When I’m not immersed in my studies, you can find me running for the university’s cross country and track team. On weekends when I choose to stay near campus, I love to go flyfishing on the Little Piney with my friends.

Growing up, my mother had a sign in our kitchen that read, ‘If you are lucky enough to live on the lake, you are lucky enough.’ Throughout my entire life, I’ve been blessed to call the Lake my home, and I hold a passion for preserving and enhancing its natural beauty and overall well-being. Whether it’s working at the marina, kayaking at sunrise, or wakeboarding with my family, I am happiest at the lake. Being an avid outdoorswoman, I spend a significant amount of time with my dad hunting and fishing. These experiences have further deepened my appreciation for nature and fueled my determination to make a positive impact in this field.

I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the LOWA team and contribute my skills and passion to the important work we do.

Together, we can make a difference in preserving and keeping our healthy lake, healthy!