Some RAAM Riders Are Passing The Lake Faster Than Usual During This Year’s Event

If it seems like the Race Across America participants are making their ways across the lake area sooner than later, and quicker, there’s a pretty good explanation for it according to RAAM Media Director Vic Armijo.

“Main thing has been the temperature, especially back in the first days in the desert. A lot of times what they suffered through there, they get through it, but it catches up to them later. All of the sapping of their strength that’s happened.”

Although the temperatures are creeping up into the mid-to-upper 80’s, barring any unexpected problems, the nice weather is expected to allow the rest of the pack to get through Lake of the Ozarks without too many issues.

The race started from Oceanside, California, and will end in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Signal gas station in Camdenton, is once again serving as an official time station for the event.

Race Leader, Isa Pulver of Switzerland, was well into Illinois as of Monday afternoon.