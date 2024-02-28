Lake West Chamber Director Says The “Lake” Is Starting Up

It’s that time of the year again when you start to notice a little more hustling and bustling around the lake area…especially when it comes to businesses getting ready for the wave of visitors.

That’s according to Lake West Chamber of Commerce Director Mike Koenigsman.

“I talked to several of the Restaurants, they’re staffing up…getting their orders in, they’re stocking up and getting ready to go and getting that training going so….as soon as the weather picks up, and people start getting down to the lake….which is usually around that St. Patrick’s day weekend, it’s when people start coming down and really kicking off our summer….so we’re really looking forward to that.”

As far as the Lake West Chamber is concerned, several events are right around the corner including Coffee with the Chamber, a networking social, St. Pat’s weekend and the business Expo.