Macks Creek Man Facing Jailtime In Child Pornography Investigation

A 37-year-old from Macks Creek is being held in the Camden County Jail facing several counts of promoting child pornography.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in late April when detectives received a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A probable cause statement alleges that Kenneth Jamison used KIK social media to exchange at least some of the 25 moving and 398 image files connected to his electronic devices.

Jamison was taken into custody from his residence and is formally charged with three counts of first-degree promoting child porn and seven counts of second-degree promoting child porn.

Jamison is being held without bond pending his scheduled arraignment in June.