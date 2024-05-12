fbpx

NWS Confirms Tornado Touchdown Near Dixon During Recent Severe Weather

Officials with the National Weather Service in Springfield are confirming a Tornado did touch down in the Lake Region during the most recent severe weather outbreak.

The Tornado was an EF-0 with winds of 80 Miles An Hour took a path Northeast in Pulaski County, between Dixon and the Three Island Resort area near the Gasconade River.

The Weather Service says it uprooted numerous trees and carved a path 10 miles long and 150 yards wide during the storm that hit around 2:30AM on May 7th.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged by the Tornado.

Reporter John Rogger