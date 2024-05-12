Camden Commission Reaches Agreement For Continued Funding Of Drug Enforcement Group

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, or Laneg, will continue to operate in Camden County.

The county commission, on Thursday, met in a regular session taking into consideration the acceptance of a justice assistance grant to help fund the county’s share of paying for the drug enforcement activities.

Funding from the grant is allocated for pay, benefits, medical insurance, workers comp, travel, and office rent just to name a few of the expenses incurred by the drug task force.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group is a multi-jurisdictional task force operating across several counties and municipalities in the lake region.