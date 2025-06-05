Magic Dragon Trail on its Way to Osage Beach

Thu. Jun 5th, 2025
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have another option when visiting the lake area as a longtime project-in-the-planning is finally given a go-ahead.
That’s according to Osage Beach P-I-O and Marketing Director Jayme Rutledge who says a new trail is on its way to city park.
Rutledge also says, from day-one of the concept to this point, it’s been a process.
Construction of the new trail, under city parks and the Magic Dragon trails group, is expected to start in late fall or
early winter with the trail, itself, expected to be open in the spring of 2026.