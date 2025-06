Some anxious moments Wednesday night when officers from several jurisdictions are led on a pursuit starting on Horseshoe Bend and going through parts of Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.

Camden County Colonel Scott Hines goes onto say the highway patrol was also involved in the pursuit which ended with spike strips disabling the stolen pickup truck at the Nichols Road exit.

The juvenile was returned to CALO with the case expected to be referred to juvenile authorities.