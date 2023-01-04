Man Accused Of DWI Crash Released On Bond

The 51 year old Linn Creek man accused of multiple counts of driving while intoxicated for a fatal crash a week ago is free for now on $150,000 bond which was posted on Thursday.

But his 34 year old son is being held on NO bond pending a court appearance Monday.

51 year old Steven Vonderschmidt is charged with DWI – causing the death of another and DWI – causing personal injury for the crash on Monday afternoon on Highway 54 that killed a 73 year old Arcola woman and seriously injured her husband.

His son, Derric Vonderschmidt, was also arrested when he went to pick his father from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the junior Vonderschmidt had an outstanding warrant stemming from a third-degree domestic assault charge and is being held without bond at the Camden County Jail with a case review is scheduled for Monday afternoon.