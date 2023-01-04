New Laws Now In Effect For 2023 Include Min Wage Increases

Some new laws – taking effect in Missouri with the New Year’s arrival.

Senate Bill 3 reduces the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%.

Also Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $12 per hour at the crack of midnight after voters approved it in 2018 by passing Proposition B.

Most private businesses in the state will have to pay the new hourly rate.

But it does not apply to public employers.

Also taking effect is a controversial law that makes it a Class C misdemeanor if people experiencing homelessness sleep on state-owned land.

The law also stops some state and federal funds from being used to create affordable housing.

Instead, the money is redirected toward the construction of sanctioned temporary camps with mental health and substance abuse treatments.

The bill also allows the state attorney general to sue local governments if they do not enforce the bill.

Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases.

The so-called “Wayfair Tax”, which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.