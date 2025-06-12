Zicam Nasal Swabs & Orajel Baby Swabs Recalled Due To Contaminations

Some Zicam nasal swabs and Orajel baby teething swabs are being recalled across the country.

The manufacturer Church and Dwight voluntarily issued the recall after potential microbial contamination was found in some of its cotton swabs.

That fungi could cause life-threatening blood infections.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recall covers three products–Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs.

All other Zicam and Orajel products are not affected by the recall.