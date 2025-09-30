Man Accused Of Manslaughter In Pulaski County To Be Sentenced This Month

A St. Robert man will face sentencing next month after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Pulaski County.

According to the Sherriff’s office, 21-year-old Colin Mar had been arrested back in March, after being identified as a person of interest in a homicide investigation within the city of St. Robert.

Sheriffs’ deputies reported that the victim was trying to break up and fight, and indicated that witnesses say the victim hit one of the people involved in the fight.

A probable cause statement indicates after the victim hit the other person, that’s when Mar shot the victim.

It also shows the person that the victim hit was Mar’s girlfriend at the time.

His sentencing is set for October 15th.