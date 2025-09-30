MLB Playoffs Start Today Without The Royals And The Cardinals

Major League Baseball playoffs getting underway today.

Neither the Cardinals or the Royals in this year’s postseason.

In fact, for the Cardinals, they’ve now gone three straight years without making the playoffs.

It’s the eighth longest drought already in the sport.

It’s become as easy as ever to make baseball’s postseason, so when you’re not in October, it stands out.

And the Cardinals, obviously in a time of change, John Mosaic officially his last day as president of baseball operations yesterday.

Heimbloom officially taking over today and introduced at a press conference at Busch Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Royals, their season over, but they finish above 500.

And another banner year for shortstop Bobby Witt.

He leads the American League in hits.

In fact, he’s the Major League leader in hits with 184.