Man Accused Of Numerous Child Sex Crimes Out On $500,000 Bond

A 20-year-old from Syracuse, Missouri, is released from the Morgan County Jail after reportedly posting a $500,000 bond on seven counts of possessing child pornography.

Peyton Marcum had previously posted a $250,000 bond on the case before failing to appear with the bond subsequently being doubled to the $500,000.

Marcum also has two other open cases in which he posted $200,000 bonds on each. Those cases include a combined 20 counts of possessing child porn, four counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of patronizing the sexual performance of a child.

Court-ordered conditions on two of the cases included GPS monitoring before Marcum was to be released.

Marcum is next scheduled to be in court on all three of the cases in late December with trials set for in early February.