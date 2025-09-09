Man Arrested After Threatening Machete Attack After His Dog Was Touched in Morgan County

A dispute about a dog being touched and taken outside escalates into an incident with one person arrested after threatening to use two machetes to cut someone’s head off in Morgan County.

The probable cause statement alleges that the altercation happened early Sunday afternoon resulting in a Stover police officer detaining 47-year-old John Waugh until a deputy arrived on the scene.

Following investigation at the scene, Waugh was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Waugh is formally charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and harassment. Bond was set at $100,000.