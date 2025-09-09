Governor’s Office Releases Executive Order 25-15 Trying to Mainstream Child Care Licensing Requirements

Executive Order 25-15 has been released by Governor Mike Kehoe’s Office.

The Implementation Report, considered a key step in modernizing the state’s child care licensing system, aims to reduce outdated, duplicated and burdensome rules.

Under the governor’s direction, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, reviewed more than 1,400 licensing rules and identified 177 requirements that need to be eliminated.

Plans now call for DESE to consolidate the rules and create a separate set of rules for school-age-only programs which operate differently from early childhood care providers.

Once the duplications are removed, the family child care home requirements will be reduced by over 11% and child care center requirements by almost 12.2% which, both, exceed the Governor’s reduction goal.