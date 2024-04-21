Man Charged in Connection to Miller County Death Now Has a Bond

An Eldon area man charged with felony abandonment of a corpse and drug possession in connection to the March 18th death of an unidentified 24-year-old woman now has a bond.

Kendrick Cook, who allegedly eluded law enforcement for almost a week after the discovery of the woman’s body, had a case review scheduled last week in Miller County and was granted a $100,000 bond on each of the two counts.

Further, Cook will be required if he bonds to have a G-P-S attached before being released. He continues to remain in custody on a total of $202,000 in bonds which also includes $2,000 for previously failing to appear in court on a traffic charge.

Cook’s next court date is scheduled for a case review hearing on May 22nd.