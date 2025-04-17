Victim in Fatal House Fire in Ivy Bend-Stover Area Identified, School of Osage Graduate

More information is being reported following the early-morning fatal house fire on Wednesday in the Ivy Bend-Stover area.

Online reports indicate 27-year-old Stefani Crook, a School of the Osage graduate, died in the fire along with several pets after being trapped in the house. A second person, identified as Crook’s mother, was able to escape with minor injuries.

The fire in the 9000 block of Acorn was discovered around 5:00-AM by a neighbor and, by the time fire units arrived on the scene, the structure was fully involved with a partial collapse and the fire spreading into the nearby wooded area.

Following the tragedy, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family who, besides losing their daughter, also lost their home and all possessions inside the home.

GoFundMe page: Support for Crook Family: Fire’s Heavy Toll

(Pic: from GoFundMe website)