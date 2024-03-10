Man Faces Felony Charges In Camden County After Brandishing Handgun At Store Clerk

A Sedalia man faces a felony charge in Camden County after allegedly waving a handgun in the sight of a convenience store clerk when he was denied the purchase of some rolling papers.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse says that the incident happened around 9:30-PM March 1st at a convenience store in Osage Beach. Surveillance video was able to capture the sequence of events which came to an end with Jamie James Browning Santana leaving the convenience store’s parking lot.

During questioning, Browning also allegedly admitted to being there but denied brandishing the gun and told police he would flee to Mexico if he had the chance.

Browning was put on a 24-hour hold and apparently released before a charge could be filed.

He is now formally charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting. Bond was set at $50,000.