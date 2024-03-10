Voters Set To Decide Sales Tax Issue For Lake Ozark Fire District

When voters in the Lake Ozark Fire District head to the polls in a little more than two weeks, they will decide the fates of two sales tax issues.

Chief Marc Carr says the district is asking for a one-half-cent sales tax increase for, both, the fire protection side of the district as well as the ambulance service also being provided by the district.

“The reason that there is two….is because the Fire District was actually formed as one taxation entity to begin with, and then the voters voted in the Ambulance District at a later time. So, by the statue…we have the ability to ask for voter approval for 1/2cent sales tax for each of those.”

Carr also tells KRMS News there are two big benefits to the issues if they are passed.

First, it would allow for future property tax relief and, two, would allow lake area visitors a chance to share in the funding of the tax issues.

The two sales tax issues appear on the April 2nd ballot.