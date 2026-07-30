St. James Man Dead In Maries County Fatal Crash

A St. James man is dead after a crash Wednesday in Maries County.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 28, when a Ford F-350 crossed the center of the roadway, into the path of a Chrysler Pacifica.

The crash caused both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway, killing the 25-year-old driver of the Chrysler.

The 18-year-old Ford driver from Owensville sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time.