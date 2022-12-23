Man Wanted In DWI Fatal Crash Arrested After Showing Up To Court To Have Bond Reduced

A Kansas City, Kansas, man wanted on a felony charge of DWI-causing the death of another is taken into custody after showing up earlier this week with an attorney seeking a bond reduction in Morgan County.

36-year-old Alexander Luttrell is accused of an early September crash after passing several cars on Hwy-5 before striking an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The other driver, Steven Stafford of Versailles, was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell was seriously hurt.

The charges against Luttrell were filed in late September with a bond set at $250,000 with special conditions including alcohol monitoring and not being allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

In the court hearing, any change in the bond was denied with Luttrell entering a not guilty plea and waiving formal arraignment.

His next court appearance is set for late January while a settlement in an associated wrongful death suit against Luttrell was just approved last week.