Parson Signs Executive Order To Help With Propane Distribution

Governor Mike Parson signs another executive order in advance of the cold snap, temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting propane heating fuel.

Parson says in a statement with a sudden rise in demand for propane he wants the state to do its part to prevent delays in fuel distribution.

The action was required as federal and state regulations normally limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours.

Executive Order 22-10 temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane fuel.

Parson stresses that no other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the Order.

***More….

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-10 temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting propane heating fuel.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected to impact much of the state and nation into the holiday weekend, the demand for heating fuel will only rise. We want to do our part to prevent significant fuel distribution delays,” Governor Parson said. “This Order will help meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians by allowing truck drivers more time to distribute propane fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”

Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. Executive Order 22-10 temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane fuel. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the Order.

Executive Order 22-10 maintains all other regulations and safety requirements associated with commercial transportation. The Order will take effect immediately, and remain in effect until January 3, 2023, unless otherwise extended.

To view Executive Order 22-10, click here.