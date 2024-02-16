Man Wanted On Felony Charges Taken Into Custody By Highway Patrol

A 39-year-old wanted on felony failure to appear warrants in Pulaski County now faces another felony charge after being arrested Wednesday afternoon by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report indicates that Bruce Simmons had been wanted on the warrants on original charges of driving while suspended and obstruction.

Simmons now faces another pending felony for driving while suspended or revoked along with a speeding offense.

Simmons was being held without bond in the Pulaski County Jail.