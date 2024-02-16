Highway Patrol Make Two Arrests On Thursday Across The Lake

The highway patrol reports two arrests Thursday afternoon in Miller County.

The patrol says the first happened around 3:45 when a 77-year-old man from Eldon was arrested for felony DWI-persistent offender and failing to place his vehicle not in motion as far to the right as practicable…he was released after being processed.

The second arrest happened about an hour and a half later when a 23-year-old Eldon man was taken into custody for third-degree assault.

He was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.