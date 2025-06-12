fbpx

Thu. Jun 12th, 2025

 

Manhunt Ends After Career Criminal Is Captured In Camden County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, June 12th, 2025

A manhunt comes to an end in Camden County Wednesday afternoon when law enforcement is able to converge on and take 41-year-old William Horrighs into custody.

The several hour manhunt began after a traffic stop on north state highway-5 when Horrighs allegedly tried to disarm a deputy before fleeing half-dressed, with only one shoe on at the time, into a wooded area.

Local schools and daycare centers were put on alert and the sheriff’s office issued a statement for businesses and the general public to be on alert for Horrighs, who was further described as a career criminal with a history of violent confrontations with law enforcement.

At the time of the manhunt, Horrighs had been wanted for a parole violation.

Camdenton police and the highway patrol assisted in the search.

Horrighs is being held in the Camden County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony