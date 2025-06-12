Manhunt Ends After Career Criminal Is Captured In Camden County

A manhunt comes to an end in Camden County Wednesday afternoon when law enforcement is able to converge on and take 41-year-old William Horrighs into custody.

The several hour manhunt began after a traffic stop on north state highway-5 when Horrighs allegedly tried to disarm a deputy before fleeing half-dressed, with only one shoe on at the time, into a wooded area.

Local schools and daycare centers were put on alert and the sheriff’s office issued a statement for businesses and the general public to be on alert for Horrighs, who was further described as a career criminal with a history of violent confrontations with law enforcement.

At the time of the manhunt, Horrighs had been wanted for a parole violation.

Camdenton police and the highway patrol assisted in the search.

Horrighs is being held in the Camden County Jail.