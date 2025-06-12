Barnett Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Child Pornography Case

A 46-year-old from Barnett is sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty on a charge of possessing child pornography and entering an Alford plea on a charge of child molestation with a victim under the age of 14.

Stephen Michael Jones had been accused of inappropriately touching the victim and having several pornographic images on his cell phone.

Jones entered the guilty plea and the Alford plea back in April and, following a sentence assessment, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Andrew Hardwick to eight years on the porn charge and seven years on the molestation charge.

The sentences are to be served consecutively with lifetime supervision after he’s released.