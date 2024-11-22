Marie’s Memorial Bass Challenge Hits The Water This Weekend

There’s still time to fire up your bass boat and get involved in the Marie’s Memorial Bass Challenge Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks.

Formerly the Thanksgiving Weekend Bass Challenge, now known as the Marie’s Memorial, was established to remember Dawn “Marie Steinkuehler of the St. Louis-area who was killed in boat collision which also critically injured her husband and daughter in July-2020 at Lake of Ozarks.

“Marie’s Memorial” will take off at 7:00-am Saturday morning and run until 3:00-pm with weigh-ins at PB-2 in Osage Beach.

There is an entry of $200 per boat and you can still register to be part of it starting at 5:30 in the morning.

More details and online entry are available at http://midwestfishtournaments.com