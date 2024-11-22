Warsaw Woman Charged with Domestic Assault After a Shooting in Benton County

An argument about drinking leads to gunfire, one person injured and a 49-year-old woman from Warsaw landing in the Benton County Jail on a quarter-of-a-million- dollar bond.

The probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that the incident happened shortly before 10:00 Thursday night.

The responding deputy arrived on the scene to discover an unidentified person who had been shot in the neck and the suspect, Lori Nicolaisen, claiming she had shot him because he had assaulted her seven years ago.

The incident apparently started when the unidentified victim told Nicolaisen that she was done drinking.

Nicolaisen is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. She’s being held in the Benton County Jail.