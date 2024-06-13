Warsaw Looking For Next Chief Of Police

Thu. Jun 13th, 2024
The city of Warsaw is on the hunt for a new Chief of Police.
According to the department, they’re looking for a candidate who is “authentic, approachable, and an effective communicator.”
The City of Warsaw says they’re offering a starting salary of just over $56,000 yearly plus a health plan, vacation and sick leave, a LARGERS option and paid holidays.
They’re hoping to bring in someone with new ideas who’s committed to being a team leader and relationship builder.
Here’s the full details:
CHIEF OF POLICE – CITY OF WARSAW, MO
The City of Warsaw Missouri is currently seeking an experienced, energetic, innovative leader to serve as its next Chief of Police. The ideal candidate is authentic, approachable, an effective communicator who is open to new ideas and committed to being a team leader and relationship builder. This role presents a great opportunity to lead a team of dedicated officers to building a deeper community trust and enhance public safety as well as work within a very unique rural community. The City of Warsaw strongly prefers a leader who exemplifies humanity, respect, and an empowering approach to build on the strong foundation of the Warsaw Missouri Police Department.
Salary & Benefits:
Qualifications
For additional questions please contact Warsaw City Administrator, Randy Pogue at (660) 438-5522 with any questions you may have or email your resume to randy.pogue@welcometowarsaw.com. Online application can be found at https://welcometowarsaw.com/…/Application-for-Employment