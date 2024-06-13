Warsaw Looking For Next Chief Of Police

The city of Warsaw is on the hunt for a new Chief of Police.

According to the department, they’re looking for a candidate who is “authentic, approachable, and an effective communicator.”

The City of Warsaw says they’re offering a starting salary of just over $56,000 yearly plus a health plan, vacation and sick leave, a LARGERS option and paid holidays.

They’re hoping to bring in someone with new ideas who’s committed to being a team leader and relationship builder.

Here’s the full details:

CHIEF OF POLICE – CITY OF WARSAW, MO

The City of Warsaw Missouri is currently seeking an experienced, energetic, innovative leader to serve as its next Chief of Police. The ideal candidate is authentic, approachable, an effective communicator who is open to new ideas and committed to being a team leader and relationship builder. This role presents a great opportunity to lead a team of dedicated officers to building a deeper community trust and enhance public safety as well as work within a very unique rural community. The City of Warsaw strongly prefers a leader who exemplifies humanity, respect, and an empowering approach to build on the strong foundation of the Warsaw Missouri Police Department.

Salary & Benefits:

Starting salary $56,638.40 – Negotiable depending on experience and qualifications.

90% Health plan for employees

Vacation and sick leave

$20,000.00 Paid life insurance

Air Ambulance fully paid for you and your family

14 Paid Holidays Per Year

LAGERS L-7 100% Paid by City

All Equipment, Uniforms & Boots Paid by City

Free memberships: Gym, City golf course, and City swimming pool

Up to date equipment: MDT;s, E-Ticketing, digital ally, in-car and bodycam system, digital radio with encryption.

Qualifications

Experience in budget development, financial management, and personnel management.

Knowledge of modern law enforcement principles, procedures, techniques, and equipment.

Ability to communicate effectively and build connections with community groups, public officials, city administration, and the public.

Strong leadership and management skills, with the ability to effectively lead and motivate personnel, foster teamwork, and build positive working relationships.

Completion of Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program (POST) upon hire.

Must meet and maintain all training and education requirements for the position.

Completion of advanced law enforcement training programs, such as the FBI National Academy, or similar leadership development courses, preferred.

Experience as a Police Chief or in a similar leadership role within a municipal law enforcement agency.

A valid driver’s license in the State of Missouri.

For additional questions please contact Warsaw City Administrator, Randy Pogue at (660) 438-5522 with any questions you may have or email your resume to randy.pogue@welcometowarsaw.com. Online application can be found at https://welcometowarsaw.com/…/Application-for-Employment