Markets Will Continue To Fluctuate With Ukraine Conflict Says Osage Beach Wealth Advisor

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 8, 2022 , , , ,
With all eyes focusing on gasoline and other retail prices, the stock market continues to do its thing everyday without missing too much of a beat. That’s according to Mark House, from Grand Glaize Wealth Management in Osage Beach, who says despite popular public perception the market is holding its own…“For the year yes, the markets are down…not a lot, most of them less than double digits, but since the war in Ukraine invasion on the 23rd…the markets are up and that’s what’s amazing.”

House also says, despite current fluctuations, it’s just a matter of time before the market normalizes itself…“The market’s done always price things fairly correctly. In the long haul they usually do, the markets are very efficient…but in the short term, that doesn’t always happen.”

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P all finished a couple points lower on Monday fueled by the continuing spike in oil prices…up some 60-percent so far this year.

