An Excelsior Springs man faces felony charges after being arrested late Saturday on felony charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says that 25-year-old Charles Colbert is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

Colbert was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50-thsnd bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in associate circuit court Monday morning.