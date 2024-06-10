MDC Inviting Families & Children To Coffman Beach Fishing Event

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids next weekend, the Missouri Department of Conservation is urging you to hit the short road and head to the Coffman Beach Access in Rocky Mount.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a family fishing event in Rocky Mount on June 18. The event will be held at the Coffman Beach Access from 5-8 p.m.

All ages and skill levels are welcome, and all fishing materials will be provided free of charge. Participants will be expected to follow all fishing regulations. For those ages 16-64, a valid fishing license will be needed. Purchase permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

Registration for this event is not required. Questions can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Coffman Beach Access is located at 29696 Coffman Beach Road in Rocky Mount.