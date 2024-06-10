Missouri Sees Deadly Weekend On Roadways & Numerous BWI Arrests

Three people were killed and another 68 injured in 48 traffic accidents, statewide, over the weekend reported by the highway patrol.

One fatality happened when a 36-year-old woman from Albany, Missouri, was killed in an ATV accident at the Loop Off Road Park in Gravois Mills.

The other two of the fatalities happened early Saturday evening on Interstate-44 in Laclede County when an eastbound freightliner hit a westbound car killing the driver and one passenger in the car…both from Redlands, California.

Otherwise, the highway patrol also reported seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area…six were alcohol related with two people arrested for DWI and four others for BWI. The 7th arrest was for driving without a valid license.