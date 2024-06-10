Royals Pickup Some Dramatic Wins Over The Weekend While Cardinals Split The Series With The Rockies

Dramatic comebacks, the order of the weekend for the Royals against the Mariners in Kansas City.

How about Friday night, down 8-0.

A comeback for the ages in a 10-9 win.

A Bobby Witt triple, the key play in the ninth inning.

And then on Sunday, more ninth inning magic.

MJ Melendez, the big home run in the ninth inning.

A two-run shot to tie the game, but the Mariners score three in the 10th.

Hunter Renfroe tries to make it a little closer in the bottom of the 10th with a home run.

But the Mariners win 6-5, Royals unable to complete the weekend sweep.

But a lot of high drama there at the K.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals welcomed in the National League’s worst team, the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday.

And the Birds have to settle for a series split.

They do win on Sunday by a score of 5-1.

Andre Pallante, good one game, bad the next.

He was good again on Sunday afternoon, occupying that fifth starter spot for the Birds.

Five innings of shutout baseball, six strikeouts to one walk.

He earns his second win of the year.