Medical Missions For Christ To Celebrate 20th Year In Camden County

In celebration of its 20th year anniversary, the non-profit Medical Missions for Christ Clinic will be holding a Family Gospel Singing Fest.

The get-together at Camdenton City Park is on the calendar from 10-2 on Saturday, June 6th, and will feature the likes of Golden Blue Grass, Sharon Hedrick and Family, and Potter’s Wheel.

It is a free event with food and refreshments being offered for a donation.

Medical Missions for Christ has helped thousands of lake area residents with health expenses over the years.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the New Home Baptist Church, also in Camdenton.