City Of Osage Beach Prepares For TIF Commission Meeting & BOA Special Session Today

The city of Osage Beach will be busy today with a couple of meetings.

First up is the TIF Commission meeting for the Osage Beach Outlet Mall redevelopment project.

Discussion items include the continuation of a public hearing on the project, the presentation of a revised redevelopment plan and a proposed resolution to approve the TIF.

That meeting starts at 5:30.

The second meeting involves The Board of Aldermen, as they get together for a special session to take care of personnel issues.

That meeting starts at 7:30.