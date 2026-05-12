Tue. May 12th, 2026

 

City Of Osage Beach Prepares For TIF Commission Meeting & BOA Special Session Today

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

The city of Osage Beach will be busy today with a couple of meetings.

First up is the TIF Commission meeting for the Osage Beach Outlet Mall redevelopment project.

Discussion items include the continuation of a public hearing on the project, the presentation of a revised redevelopment plan and a proposed resolution to approve the TIF.

That meeting starts at 5:30.

The second meeting involves The Board of Aldermen, as they get together for a special session to take care of personnel issues.

That meeting starts at 7:30.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony