Medical Missions For Christ To Hold Raffle On Electric Harley Davidson Bikes

Medical Missions for Christ, a non-profit helping thousands who can’t afford health care services in the lake area, is hoping the public will open up their wallets and pocketbooks for a chance to win a pretty cool new ride while helping the cause.

Medical Missions is raffling off a couple Harley Davidson Electric bikes…one men’s and one a women’s version.

Registrants need to be 18 or older for the drawing which will be held on Saturday, October 11th, during Medical Missions’ annual trivia challenge.

Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and can be purchased at http://www.MM4C.org.