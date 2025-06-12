Cost Of Raising Children Continues To Rise In All Major Cities Including St. Louis

Raising a child? It can get expensive. But exactly how much does the annual cost of food, childcare and other expenses add up to?

A new analysis from SmartAsset crunched data from 48 of the largest U.S. cities to find out how much money parents across the country….are spending annually on raising their children.

The average – more than 26-thousand dollars.

The most expensive places? Boston, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Where is it least expensive to raise a child? Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis Tennessee and Nashville.

The study also found that expenses can fluctuate sharply year to year.

In St. Louis, Missouri, for example, the cost of raising a child has shot up more than 20% over the last year.