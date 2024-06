The Nashville, Tennessee, Medical examiner says alcohol poisoning and drowning are the causes of the death for the University of Missouri student who went missing and then was found dead on March 22nd.

The disappearance of Riley Strain made national headlines and, according to a report by KRCG-TV, Strain’s toxicology report showed ethanol, isopropanol, caffeine, cotinine, nicotine and THC in his system.

No obvious signs of trauma were noted to be a factor in Strain’s death.