Time Running Out For Seniors To Freeze Their Tax Level In Camden County

If you’re a senior citizen and you own real estate, time is running out for you to be official when it comes to having your real estate taxes frozen at the current level.

That’s according to the Camden County Assessor’s Office which says you have until the 28th of this month to apply and the 29th for applications being mailed in to be postmarked.

Items you need to apply in person include: your non-expired Missouri driver’s license, your voter registration card and your 2023 paid real estate tax receipt.

In Camden County, you can apply at the Admin building on Court Circle or you can apply at the office on Roofener Street.

If you have questions, you are encouraged to contact the assessor’s office.