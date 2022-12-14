Meeting Tonight At Lake Ozark City Hall Regarding Short Term Rentals

A proposed zoning ordinance repeal that would allow short-term vacation rentals in Lake Ozark will get final consideration by the city Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting this evening.

If the proposal is ultimately adopted by city officials it would repeal a longstanding ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and R-2 zoning districts.

It was discussed at a public hearing a few weeks ago and opponents outnumbered those in favor by a very large margin.

The P & Z Commission will likely vote on whether to recommend for or against the change at this evening’s meeting but the City Board will later have the final say.

Among those supporting the change is Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry who says he believes it would be good for the city’s economy.

The meeting this evening is set for 5 O’Clock at City Hall.