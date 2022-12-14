Wallethub Study Shows Missouri In The Middle For Identity Theft

New findings in a study by Wallethub.com puts Missouri in the middle of the pack for the state’s most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Missouri comes in 28th in the study which used the numbers of identity theft and fraud cases plus policy as key metrics in putting together the list.

Missouri does fare better than most having among the lowest average loss amount due to fraud for a ranking of 48th.

The least vulnerable states are: Montana, Arkansas and Indiana while the most vulnerable states are: Louisiana and Delaware with the District of Columbia topping the list as the most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine where Americans are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

Most Vulnerable States Least Vulnerable States 1. District of Columbia 42. Iowa 2. Delaware 43. West Virginia 3. Louisiana 44. Utah 4. Rhode Island 45. Washington 5. Colorado 46. Oklahoma 6. Pennsylvania 47. Wyoming 7. Georgia 48. Maine 8. Alabama 49. Indiana 9. Florida 50. Arkansas 10. New York 51. Montana

Key Stats

South Dakota has the fewest identity-theft complaints (per 100,000 residents) , 76, which is 37.6 times fewer than in Rhode Island, the state with the most at 2,857.

, 76, which is 37.6 times fewer than in Rhode Island, the state with the most at 2,857. Massachusetts has the fewest people arrested for fraud per capita , 0.000094, which is 8.9 times fewer than in Delaware, the state with the most at 0.000840.

, 0.000094, which is 8.9 times fewer than in Delaware, the state with the most at 0.000840. South Dakota has the fewest fraud complaints (per 100,000 residents) , 549, which is 3.1 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, which has the most at 1,701.

, 549, which is 3.1 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, which has the most at 1,701. Vermont has the lowest median loss amount due to fraud, $337, which is 1.8 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at $620.

