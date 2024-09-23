Warsaw Sets Timelines For Grant Projects On Area Roadways & The Airport

Timelines for numerous grant projects across the city of Warsaw have been approved by the city council.

Part of the approval includes extending an original agreement between the City and the Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, for the work being done on the Apron Expansion at the Warsaw Municipal Airport.

A bid from Lane’s Quality Service for $5,200 to replace the A/C unit in a mobile home at the airport was also approved.

Another set of approvals include a State Block Grant Agreement between the City and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, as the city gets ready for a series of Bid Openings for roadwork from now through 2025 on Main Street, North Town, Commercial and Pol Street.

The construction on Main Street is going be done on a 3-phase timeline.

Those interested in being a part of the bid process should contact city hall for timelines & requirements.