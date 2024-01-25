Pedestrian Hit and Killed on the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach

One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian accident on the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the first report was received at 4:10 Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Osage Beach police, fire and ambulance, the highway patrol, fire personnel from Lake Ozark, Mercy Ambulance and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatality accident remains under investigation and no identity is being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.